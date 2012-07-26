Britain's Reedie elected as IOC vice-president

IOC President Jacques Rogge (2nd R) walks with LOCOG Chairman Sebastian Coe (2nd L) and the IOC member for Great Britain Sir Craig Reedie after his arrival for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Heathrow Airport, London, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/POOL/ Paul Gilham

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Craig Reedie, a member of the London Olympics organizing committee board, was elected as an International Olympic Committee vice-president on Thursday.

Reedie, 71, a top class badminton player in his youth, lobbied successfully for the sport’s introduction at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Moroccan Nawal El Moutawakel, 50, who won the inaugural women’s 400 meters hurdles gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, was elected to the other vacant vice-president’s position.