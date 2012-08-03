Judo: France's Riner wins men's heavyweight division

France's Teddy Riner (white) fights with South Korea's Kim Sung-min during their men's +100kg semifinal judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s Teddy Riner won the men’s Olympic heavyweight judo title to deafening roars from a huge French contingent in the crowd on Friday, cementing his status as the best judoka in the world.

He comfortably beat Russia’s Alexander Mikhaylin in the final after proving far superior to the rest of the opposition throughout.

The gold medal adds to the 23-year-old’s five individual world titles and the bronze he took in Beijing four years ago. It was also the second gold for France on the tatami (judo mat) in London.

The experienced German Andreas Toelzer beat Ihar Makarau of Belarus to take bronze.

Brazil’s Rafael Silva took the other bronze beating South Korea’s Kim Sung-min.