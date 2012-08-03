Judo: Teddy Bear knocks stuffing out of rivals

Gold medallist France's Teddy Riner poses at the victory ceremony for the men's +100kg judo event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s Teddy Riner won the men’s Olympic heavyweight judo title to deafening roars from a huge French contingent in the crowd on Friday, cementing his status as the best judoka in the world.

He beat Russia’s Alexander Mikhaylin in a fairly uneventful final on accumulated penalties but had looked superior to the rest of the opposition throughout.

The gold medal adds to the 23-year-old’s five individual world titles and the bronze Riner took in Beijing four years ago. It was also the second gold for France on the tatami (judo mat) in London after Lucie Decosse’s on Wednesday.

“It’s a dream, I‘m very happy. I‘m also happy for my family, friends and all my supporters,” Riner told reporters.

“I do not depend on the referees. I have trained for this and I earned this medal.”

Despite his huge 6ft 8ins (2.04m) frame, he was fast on his feet, constantly looking for a chance to throw his opponents who adopted a far more defensive stance.

At the end of his semi-final while his South Korean opponent Kim Sung-min looked ready to drop, the shaven-headed Riner, nicknamed “Teddy Bear”, bounced around the mat, looking as though he had barely broken sweat.

“I just decided to remain aggressive and to try to catch my opponent as quickly as possible,” said Riner who had looked focused and determined from the start.

At the start of the final, Mikhaylin looked unimpressed that Riner did not shake his hand at the start of the fight, as is customary.

“We’ve known each other for quite a long time and obviously we’re rivals,” Riner said.

“I think he’s a great and nice guy and I think his reaction was completely understandable. After all this is the Olympic Games, and that’s why I offered to shake his hand at the end.”

The experienced German Andreas Toelzer beat Ihar Makarau of Belarus to take bronze, with Brazil’s Rafael Silva beating Korea’s Kim for the other bronze.

While the French were celebrating, there was despondency from the Japanese who suffered their worst Olympics in judo since it became an Olympic sport in 1964, with the men’s team failing to win a gold medal for the first time.