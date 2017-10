Canada's Sergio Pessoa fights with Kazakhstan's Yerkebulan Kossayev (blue) during their men's -60kg elimination round of 32 judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s Rishod Sobirov beat Venezuela’s Javier Guedes in the Olympic men’s Judo 60kg last 16 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Sobirov won 0100-0000 at ExCeL in London to reach the next round.

Results Table

Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Javier Guedes (Venezuela) 0100-0000