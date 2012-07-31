FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judo: South Korea's Kim gets revenge for Beijing
July 31, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Judo: South Korea's Kim gets revenge for Beijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's Kim Jae-Bum celebrates after defeating Germany's Ole Bischof (white) in their men's -81kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korean Kim Jae-bum won judo gold in the men’s -81kg category on Tuesday, getting revenge over the man who beat him to the Olympic title four years ago.

In a repeat of their clash in Beijing, 27-year-old Kim, the world number two, overcame holder Ole Bischof from Germany thanks to two yuko scores early in their contest.

Bischof, 32, had been seeking to become the first judoka to win the weight category twice at the Olympics.

Russia’s Ivan Nifontov, the 2009 world champion, continued his country’s success on the judo mat by winning bronze to add to the two gold medals they have already taken in London.

Canadian Antoine Valois-Fortier beat American Travis Stevens for the other bronze, the first judo medal for Canada since the Games in Sydney in 2000.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
