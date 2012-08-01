Judo: Song wins South Korea's second judo gold

South Korea's Song Dae-Nam fights with Brazil's Tiago Camilo (blue) in their men's -90kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korea’s Song Dae-nam won the men’s -90kg category on Wednesday, the second gold medal for the Koreans at the London Games.

Song Dae-nam, 33, ranked 17th in the world and not expected to challenge for gold, beat Cuban Asley Gonzalez in the final with the winning waza-ari score coming with a throw in the golden score extra time period.

Japan’s Masashi Nishiyama took bronze, defeating Russia’s Kirill Denisov who put out the favorite Greece’s Ilias Iliadis.

Iliadis, a gold medal winner in Athens in 2004, bounced back to beat Brazil’s experienced Tiago Camilo, who himself has Olympic silver and bronze medals to his name, to claim the other bronze.