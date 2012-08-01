Judo: Sorry Mr. President, I'm busy, says medal winner

Bronze medallist Colombia's Yuri Alvear celebrates with her medal after the awards ceremony for the women's -70kg judo competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - Having learned Yuri Alvear had won Colombia’s first Olympic judo medal, the country’s president Juan Manuel Santos was naturally keen to thank her in person on the phone. The only problem was, she was too busy to speak to him.

“At that moment I was heading to the medal ceremony so I couldn’t talk to him,” Alvear, who took bronze in the women’s -70kg category in London, said laughing.

“I told him I would call him back when the ceremony finished.”