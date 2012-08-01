Judo: Decosse wins gold for France

France's Lucie Decosse celebrates afetr defeating Germany's Kerstin Thiele in their women's -70kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s Lucie Decosse won gold in the women’s -70kg category on Wednesday, the country’s first Olympic judo title for 12 years.

Decosse, 30, convincingly beat German police officer Kerstin Thiele, scoring regularly throughout their final clash.

The three-times world champion and silver medalist in Beijing fell to the mat in tears as victory was confirmed.

The gold adds to the four bronzes France had already won in judo in London.

A tearful Yuri Alvear won Colombia’s first Olympic judo medal, taking the bronze with victory over China’s Chen Fei.

Edith Bosch of Netherlands, 32, won the other bronze, adding to her silver in Athens and bronze in Beijing.