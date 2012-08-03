Judo: Cuba's Ortiz wins women's heavyweight category

Cuba's Idalys Ortiz (L) and China's Tong Wen get up during their women's +78kg semifinal judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz, bronze medalist four years ago, won the women’s Olympic +100kg category judo title on Friday.

Ortiz, 22 and world number six, beat Japan’s Mika Sugimoto in the final after she was awarded the win by the referee and two judges as the fight finished scoreless after extra time.

There was also a second medal in two days for the host nation when British outsider Karina Byrant, competing in her fourth Olympics, won bronze.

Veteran Bryant, 33, put in a convincing display to beat Iryna Kindzerska of Ukraine to the delight of the crowd at London’s ExCel Centre.

China’s Tong Wen beat Brazil’s Maria Suellen Altheman for the other bronze.