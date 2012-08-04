FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judo: Cuba's Ortiz wins women's heavyweight category
#Sports News
August 4, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Judo: Cuba's Ortiz wins women's heavyweight category

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gold medallist Cuba's Idalys Ortiz jumps at the victory ceremony for the women's +78kg judo event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz, bronze medalist four years ago, won the women’s Olympic +78kg category judo title on Friday.

Ortiz, 22 and world number six, beat Japan’s Mika Sugimoto in the final after she was awarded the win by the referee and two judges as the fight finished scoreless after extra time.

There was also a second medal in two days for the host nation when British outsider Karina Bryant, competing in her fourth Olympics, won bronze.

Veteran Bryant, 33, put in a convincing display to beat Iryna Kindzerska of Ukraine to the delight of the crowd at London’s ExCel Centre.

China’s Tong Wen beat Brazil’s Maria Suelen Altheman for the other bronze.

(This version of the story corrects the weight category)

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
