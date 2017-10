Members of the U.S. men's basketball team pose with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - United States finished top of the London Olympics medal table on Sunday with 46 golds ahead of China on 38 and hosts Britain with 29.

The U.S. won 104 medals in total with 29 silver and 29 bronze followed by China on 87, including 27 silver and 22 bronze. Britain won 64 medals overall with 16 silver and 19 bronze.