Olympics: Medals table after Day One of competition

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016.(L-R) Cate Campbell (AUS) of Australia, Bronte Campbell (AUS) of Australia, Brittany Elmslie (AUS) of Australia and Emma McKeon (AUS) of Australia pose with their gold medals and the Australian flag. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler