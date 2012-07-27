Greece look to leave woes behind as Games begin

Greece's flag bearer Alexandros Nikolaidis holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON (Reuters) - Under-funded, hit by Olympic controversy and against the backdrop of a national economic crisis, Greece led the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony to the London Games on Friday, having vowed to put their problems behind them.

The Greeks, who traditionally enter the stadium first in honor of the ancient Olympics and as hosts of the first modern Games in 1896, have endured the expulsion of two elite athletes, one for doping and one for a racist tweet on the eve of the Games.

The now 103-strong team, led out into London’s showpiece Olympic stadium by taekwondo hopeful Alexandros Nikolaidis, received a big cheer from the sell-out crowd of 60,000.

Greece, hosts of the Athens 2004 Olympics, have made the headlines at recent Games for all the wrong reasons with dozens of their athletes caught doping.

On Thursday, world indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis was ruled to have used performance-enhancing drugs and eliminated, dealing a blow to the nation’s medal hopes.

A day earlier, triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was thrown off the team for making a racist comment on Twitter.