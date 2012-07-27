Britain's Queen officially opens 2012 Olympic Games
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth officially opened London’s 2012 Olympic Games shortly after midnight following a spectacular celebration of British art, history and culture.