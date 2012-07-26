FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flag furor "simple human mistake": Rogge
July 26, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

Flag furor "simple human mistake": Rogge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A combination photo shows the South Korea (L) flag displayed beside North Korea soccer player Song Hui Kim, and the North Korea (R) flag beside the same player after it was changed before the start of the women's Olympic soccer match between North Korea and Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. A major diplomatic incident marred the first day of competition at the London Olympics on Wednesday when the North Korea women's football team walked off after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match against Colombia. Picture taken July 25, 2012. REUTERS/James Crossan/Handout

LONDON (Reuters) - A diplomatic incident when the North Korea Olympic women’s soccer team walked off the field after the South Korea flag had been displayed was a “simple human mistake”, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge said on Thursday.

The match between North Korea and Colombia at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Wednesday was delayed by a hour.

“There was no political connotation,” Rogge told the IOC’s final session before Friday’s London Olympics opening ceremony,

“The organizing committee has taken corrective action and there will be no repeat. It was a simple human mistake.” (Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
