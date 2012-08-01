Factbox: Memorable quotes from the London Olympics

(Reuters) - Following are some of the fun and memorable quotes from the London Olympics:

“My mother used to tell us in the mornings, ‘Carl put on your shoes, Oscar you put on your prosthetic legs ...So I grew up not really thinking I had a disability. I grew up thinking I had different shoes.”

- South African runner Oscar Pistorius, nicknamed ‘Blade Runner’ because he races on carbon fiber prosthetic blades, talks about growing up playing sports with brother Carl.

“I understand it because the Chinese always win, and maybe some people think this not good for table tennis. I don’t think so. We always win because we work much harder than the others.”

- Chinese women’s table tennis coach Shi Zhihao gives his take on rules limiting each country to two players aimed at curbing China’s domination of the sport. It’s China versus China in the women’s singles final on Wednesday.

“Good evening, Mr. Bond.”

- The 86-year-old Queen Elizabeth makes her film debut in a clip with James Bond star Daniel Craig shown as part of the quirky opening ceremony.

“The female body is a masterpiece. Everyone likes to look at the female body, especially in dynamic, athletic sport.”

- Natalie Cook, gold medalist at Sydney in 2000, defends bikinis in beach volleyball.

“The excitement is growing so much I think the Geiger counter of Olympo-mania is going to go ‘zoink’ off the scale.”

- London Mayor Boris Johnson is characteristically effusive in summing up the mood at an Olympics concert in London’s Hyde Park.

“There are many people who want to start rowing because I have come to the Olympic Games. We will start when I get back. We just have to wait for the boats to arrive.”

- Wildcard Niger rower Hamadou Djibo Issaka trained for just three months for the men’s single sculls, but never in his landlocked and mostly desert country.

“When baby kicks, I will breathe in and breathe out and try to calm myself down and talk to baby: ‘Behave yourself and help mummy to shoot!'”

- Eight months pregnant, Malaysia’s Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi later said she felt “three or four kicks” during 10-metre air rifle qualifying.

“My results come from hard work and training and I would never use any banned drugs. The Chinese people have clean hands.”

- Chinese swimming sensation Ye Shiwen brushes aside doping suspicions raised after the 16-year-old set a world record to win the women’s 400-metre individual medley.

“Some of you will be baffled, I can guarantee it ... I hope you enjoy that kind of Liquorice Allsorts of things. Many of you won’t understand that reference, either.”

- Director Danny Boyle prepares international journalists for the opening ceremony he devised.

“Having been soundly beaten by Ariel since she was nine, I can certainly attest to her talent.”

- Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is humbled by Ariel Hsing, the now 16-year-old U.S. women’s table tennis player who calls him “Uncle Bill”.

“Had I won the gold medal, I would have retired.”

- Roger Bannister, famous for running a mile in under four minutes in 1954, reveals he might have quit two years earlier had he not missed out on the medals at the Helsinki Olympics.

“I said ‘The medal is there, we have to take it’. I had a super feeling. I felt something big, but now I feel something even bigger, a big pain.”

- Injured Swiss cyclist Fabian Cancellara rues a crash in the men’s road race.

“She made it into the opening ceremony. She obviously should not have been there ... I can now confirm that she was a cast member. She was slightly over-excited.”

- London 2012 organizing committee chairman Sebastian Coe is asked to explain how a woman breached security to gatecrash India’s athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony.

“I‘m happy to say I‘m the third in the world.”

- British golden girl Rebecca Adlington, unexpected swimming double gold medal winner at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, expresses her delight at winning a bronze before a cheering home crowd in London.

“‘Inspire a generation’ is our motto. Not necessarily ‘Create a generation’, which is what they sometimes get up to in the Olympic village.”

- London Mayor Boris Johnson extols the “energy and enthusiasm” of the Games’ 10,000 athletes, to whom some 150,000 condoms have been distributed.

“It’s tough. It’s not ballet.”

- Six foot 5 inch (1.96 meter) Croatian water polo player Miho Boskovic clutches a bag of ice to his elbow as he describes the sport following a tough comeback win over Greece.

“We were getting rather frustrated with Transport for London at one point and discussed internally trying to get on a bus with a coffin.”

- London funeral director John Cribb expresses frustration at the special road lanes set aside for Olympic vehicles.