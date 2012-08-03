FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rowing: Australian Booth to pay for shop window damage
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 3, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

Rowing: Australian Booth to pay for shop window damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian rower Josh Booth will pay reparation of about 1,400 pounds ($2,178) for damage he caused to two shop windows after a night out drinking following the final of the men’s eight at the London Olympics, the Australian team said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Booth was detained by British police following the incident early on Thursday and was expected to present himself to police again on Friday.

Australian team deputy chef de mission Chris Fydler said Booth, whose crew finished sixth in the final, would also formally apologize to the shop owners.

“This is been an embarrassing situation not just for rowing but for us as well,” Fydler told a media conference.

“We expect a much higher standard of behavior from all of our athletes and we will certainly be reminding section managers, as various sports start to complete, that the level of behavior is expected of their athletes.”

($1=0.64 GBP)

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.