Rowing: Grainger finds fulfillment at last

Gold medallists Britain's Katherine Grainger and Anna Watkins (L) celebrate with their medals during the awards ceremony for the women's double sculls at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Eton Dorney August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - In Beijing four years ago, British rower Katherine Grainger was left traumatized after missing out on yet another gold medal and she wondered whether it was worth trying again.

On Friday, all the pain and anguish finally disappeared as she won an Olympic gold at the fourth time of asking in front of cheering home crowds on Dorney Lake.

The 36-year-old Grainger had entered the London 2012 Games as a favorite for the women’s double sculls title and a huge favorite with the supporters having won three silver medals in the last three Olympics.

In Beijing her crew had led from the start before the Chinese came through to beat them on the line. The sight of the four British women sobbing on television and throughout the medal ceremony became one of the images of the 2008 Games.

“For any athlete at an Olympic Games, to become an Olympic champion is an incredibly special and rare accomplishment,” she said of her victory alongside partner Anna Watkins.

“Any Olympics medal is a phenomenal achievement in itself but having had three in the past of, for me, not the right color, it did become the one that I wanted to complete the collection.”

Britain's Katherine Grainger and Anna Watkins (L) celebrate after winning the women's double sculls final A at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Eton Dorney August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Asked if another silver medal would have meant her career remained unfulfilled, she told reporters: ”In a word, yes.

“The Olympic gold became far more special to me because of that and because it was proving elusive and I knew it would take something very special to win it. It’s made the quest for the gold medal all the sweeter.”

Grainger and Watkins had punched the air with delight as they crossed the line over a length ahead of Australia as some 25,000 supporters cheered them on. She later fought to control her emotions on the podium while the sound of thousands of fans singing the British national anthem echoed around the lake.

“We knew we had potential to be the best in the world and it was about living out that potential,” she said, draped in a Union Jack flag and cracking jokes.

”It’s about delivering it and for us delivering it in front of a home crowd at a home Olympics at the biggest sporting event in the world was what we set out to do.

“Having had the last 12 years involved in the Olympics, the Olympic movement, the Olympic results and races mean so much to me, it really, really is part of me. I‘m a bride at last.”