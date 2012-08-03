FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

Strong winds delay regatta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Organizers of the Olympic rowing regatta delayed racing by 30 minutes at Dorney Lake on Friday to redraw the lanes because of strong winds blowing across the course.

The course to the west of London is prone to crosswinds which can make lanes six and five slightly more protected, and therefore easier to row.

The two winners of the semi-finals normally race in lanes three and four but they are likely to be switched to five and six on Friday to prevent the favorites from being hampered in the more choppy water.

The British men’s lightweight four who won silver on Thursday had complained that the body overseeing the sport, FISA, should have redrawn the lanes to favor the semi-final winners. The winners of that final, South Africa, raced in lane five.

The finals of the men’s quad, men’s pair, women’s double and men’s single were due at 20-minute intervals from 1030 GMT.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
