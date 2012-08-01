FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
August 1, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Rowing: Germany power to men's eight gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Germany powered to victory in the blue-riband Olympic men’s eight on Dorney Lake on Wednesday, holding off the field in a thrilling sprint finish in front of 25,000 roaring fans.

Germany started the race as clear favorites after winning the last three world championships and going unbeaten in their world cup races since 2009.

They came under huge pressure in the second half of the race but held on to claim gold ahead of Beijing Olympic champions Canada in silver and Britain who slipped back to third.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Ed Osmond

