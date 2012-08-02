New Zealand win men's double sculls

New Zealand's Nathan Cohen (back) and Joseph Sullivan compete in the men's double sculls finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - New Zealand sprinted to victory in the men’s Olympic double sculls on Thursday, powering through on the line to confirm their domination of the event and kick off what is expected to be a strong regatta for the Kiwis.

Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan, the double world champions, had been sitting in fifth place for most of the race before they upped their rate and surged through a tiring field in a thrilling final 300 meters.

Italy’s Alessio Sartori and Romano Battisti took silver and the experienced Slovenian crew of Luka Spik and Iztok Cop grabbed bronze after fading in the second half of the race. The Slovenians have now completed the set after winning silver in Athens and gold in Sydney.

The New Zealand duo had started the race as one of the favorites but appeared to have left themselves too much to do before they made their move in front of a roaring grandstand in the final stages of the final.

As they went over the line they punched the air in delight, before crawling from their boat on to the side of the lake to lie flat out.