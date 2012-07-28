FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France won in men's rowing lightweight four heat 3
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 10:55 AM / 5 years ago

France won in men's rowing lightweight four heat 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - France was the top qualifier in heat 3 of the Olympic men’s rowing lightweight four heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 5:50.79 at Eton Dorney in London.

Results Table

Heat 3 1. France Nicolas Moutton/Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Fabrice Moreau 5 minutes 50.79 seconds Q 2. Netherlands Roeland Lievens/Tim Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda 5:52.47 Q 3. China Yu Chenggang/Huang Zhe/Zhang Guolin/Wang Tiexin 5:52.58 Q 4. Poland Lukasz Pawlowski/Lukasz Siemion/Milosz Bernatajtys/Pawel Randa 5:53.52 Heat 2 1. Britain Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley 5:49.29 Q 2. Australia Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth 5:51.18 Q 3. Germany Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner 5:52.05 Q 4. Czech Republic Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr 5:52.69 Heat 1 1. Switzerland Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 5:53.56 Q 2. South Africa James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Lawrence Ndlovu 5:54.62 Q 3. Denmark Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen 5:55.64 Q 4. Italy Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti 5:56.71 5. U.S. Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes 6:02.42

