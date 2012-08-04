FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rowing: Denmark snatch men's lightweight double gold
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Rowing: Denmark snatch men's lightweight double gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Denmark came through the British defending champions in the final 100 meters of the race to win the lightweight double men’s scull in the tightest clash of the Olympic regatta.

Britain had powered off the start and led for 1,900 meters by half a length but they could not hold off the Danish boat of Mads Rasmussen and Rasmus Quist who sprinted for the line.

The race had to be restarted after the British boat broke their equipment in the first 100 meters, prompting the officials to restart it 10 minutes later.

New Zealand took the bronze.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams; For all the latest Olympic news go to here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.