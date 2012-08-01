FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rowing: Ukraine win first Olympic rowing gold
August 1, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

Rowing: Ukraine win first Olympic rowing gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Ukraine cruised to victory in the women’s Olympic quad scull on Wednesday to claim their first Olympic rowing gold medal in an event they have dominated all season.

Ukraine stormed ahead from the start to lead by almost a length at the 500 meter mark of the 2,000 meter course before extending that to win by clear water over the Germans in silver, who had won every Olympic quad final between 1988 and 2004.

The United States finished in third.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon

