Germany won the women's rowing quadruple sculls heat 1

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany was the top qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic women’s Rowing quadruple sculls heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 6:13.62 at Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
1. Germany
Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Richter/Britta Oppelt 6 minutes 13.62 seconds Q
Natalie Dell/Kara Kohler/Megan Kalmoe/Adrianne Martelli 6:15.76
3. Poland
Kamila Socko/Joanna Leszczynska/Sylwia Lewandowska/Natalia Madaj 6:21.44
4. China
Tang Bin/Tian Liang/Jin Ziwei/Zhang Yangyang 6:24.32