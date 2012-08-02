FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rowing: U.S. storm to flagship women's eight title
August 2, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Rowing: U.S. storm to flagship women's eight title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - The United States powered to gold in the women’s eight rowing final on Thursday, holding off fierce rivals Canada to win the flagship event and maintain their stunning six-year winning streak.

The American boat took a lead of a third of a length by 500 meters over the Canadians and the Netherlands before extending that as they powered down Dorney Lake, holding on to win by about two thirds of a length.

Canada finished in second with the Netherlands in third.

The American women’s cox punched the air with delight as her crew fell back into their boat with exhaustion.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon

