Rowing: U.S. storm to flagship women's eight title

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - The United States powered to gold in the women’s eight rowing final on Thursday, holding off fierce rivals Canada to win the flagship event and maintain their stunning six-year winning streak.

The American boat took a lead of a third of a length by 500 meters over the Canadians and the Netherlands before extending that as they powered down Dorney Lake, holding on to win by about two thirds of a length.

Canada finished in second with the Netherlands in third.

The American women’s cox punched the air with delight as her crew fell back into their boat with exhaustion.