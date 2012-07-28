Women's Rowing pair heat 2 results

Sara Hendershot and Sarah Zelenka of the U.S. row during the women's pair heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia was the top qualifier in heat 2 of the Olympic women’s Rowing pair heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 7:01.60 at Eton Dorney in London.

Results Table

Heat 2 1. Australia Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait 7 minutes 1.60 seconds Q 2. New Zealand Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown 7:06.93 Q 3. China Zhang Yage/Gao Yulan 7:13.38 4. South Africa Naydene Smith/Lee-Ann Persse 7:14.31 5. Italy Claudia Wurzel/Sara Bertolasi 7:21.44 Heat 1 1. Britain Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 6:57.29 Q 2. U.S. Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka 6:59.29 Q 3. Romania Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:05.39 4. Germany Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig 7:10.28 5. Argentina Laura Abalo/Gabriela Best 7:12.17