FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Women's rowing single sculls repechage round Heat 2 results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 29, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Women's rowing single sculls repechage round Heat 2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

El Salvador's Camila Vargas Palomo rows in the women's single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

LONDON (Reuters) - El Salvador’s Camila Vargas Palomo was the top qualifier in Heat 2 of the Olympic women’s rowing single sculls repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 7:53.38 at Eton Dorney in London.

Results Table

Heat 2

1. El Salvador

Camila Vargas Palomo 7 minutes 53.38 seconds Q

2. Iran

Soulmaz Abbasiazad 8:05.99 Q

3. Myanmar

Shwe Zin Latt 8:09.59

4. Tunisia

Racha Soula 8:10.76

Heat 1

1. Korea

Kim Yeji 7:50.64 Q

2. Argentina

Lucia Palermo 7:52.49 Q

3. Kazakhstan

Svetlana Germanovich 7:53.63

4. Algeria

Amina Rouba 8:12.83

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.