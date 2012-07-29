Women's rowing single sculls repechage round Heat 2 results

LONDON (Reuters) - El Salvador’s Camila Vargas Palomo was the top qualifier in Heat 2 of the Olympic women’s rowing single sculls repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 7:53.38 at Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
Heat 2
1. El Salvador
Camila Vargas Palomo 7 minutes 53.38 seconds Q
2. Iran
Soulmaz Abbasiazad 8:05.99 Q
3. Myanmar
Shwe Zin Latt 8:09.59
4. Tunisia
Racha Soula 8:10.76
Heat 1
1. Korea
Kim Yeji 7:50.64 Q
2. Argentina
Lucia Palermo 7:52.49 Q
3. Kazakhstan
Svetlana Germanovich 7:53.63
4. Algeria
Amina Rouba 8:12.83