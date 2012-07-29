Women's rowing single sculls repechage round Heat 2 results

El Salvador's Camila Vargas Palomo rows in the women's single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

LONDON (Reuters) - El Salvador’s Camila Vargas Palomo was the top qualifier in Heat 2 of the Olympic women’s rowing single sculls repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 7:53.38 at Eton Dorney in London.

Results Table

Heat 2

1. El Salvador

Camila Vargas Palomo 7 minutes 53.38 seconds Q

2. Iran

Soulmaz Abbasiazad 8:05.99 Q

3. Myanmar

Shwe Zin Latt 8:09.59

4. Tunisia

Racha Soula 8:10.76

Heat 1

1. Korea

Kim Yeji 7:50.64 Q

2. Argentina

Lucia Palermo 7:52.49 Q

3. Kazakhstan

Svetlana Germanovich 7:53.63

4. Algeria

Amina Rouba 8:12.83