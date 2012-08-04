Rowing: Czech's Knapkova takes women's single title

Czech Republic's Miroslava Knapkova waves after winning the women's single sculls semi-finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s Miroslava Knapkova powered to victory in the women’s Olympic single scull on Dorney Lake on Saturday to add to her 2011 world championship title and finally confirm her position at the top of the sport.

The 31-year-old, who had previously won a string of silver and bronze medals at international regattas, had a strong start and led by over a length by 500 meters and established more than a boat’s length of clear water before 1,000 meters in one of the most dominant finals of the regatta.

Denmark’s unheralded Fie Udby Erichsen took silver and Australia’s Kim Crow the bronze.