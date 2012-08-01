FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Windsurfer says quit due to pregnancy, support
August 1, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

Windsurfer says quit due to pregnancy, support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese Olympics windsurfer Carolina Borges quit the Games because she was pregnant, coachless and lacked the necessary support from Portugal’s mission, the athlete has told a sports newspaper.

Borges astonished Portuguese officials on Tuesday by quitting via an e-mail that cited personal and medical reasons but did not elaborate.

“I am three months pregnant,” Borges said in an interview published on Wednesday in daily A Bola. “I am saddened, (but) imagine if I broke something while I am pregnant, how would it be?”

Yet Borges said she would have competed had she received more support from the Portuguese mission.

“I never got any subsidies or moral support. I went ahead with the decision to quit because I lacked support,” she said. “If I had had the support of a coach things would have been different and I would have risked competing.”

The Portuguese mission has said it will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Brazilian-born Borges, 33, represented Brazil at the Athens Olympics in 2004 but later joined Portugal’s squad. She lives in Miami and is married to United States’ sailor Mark Mendelblatt, who is competing in the Star class at the London Olympics.

Borges said she plans to remain with her husband during his stay at the Olympics.

Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
