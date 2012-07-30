Moldoveanu win's men's 10 meter air rifle

Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu poses with his gold medal during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON (Reuters) - Alin George Moldoveanu of Romania kept everyone waiting before calmly firing a decisive 10.3 shot to clinch the Olympic men’s 10 meter air rifle title and claim his country’s first gold medal of the London Games.

Moldoveanu produced a commanding, consistent finish to total 702.1 points, ahead of Italy’s Niccolo Campriani on 701.5 and Indian Gagan Narang on 701.1.

The shaven-headed Romanian turned around motionless after he completed his final shot of 10.3, out of a maximum of 10.9, to clinch gold as Campriani and Narang congratulated him.

World number one Campriani and Moldoveanu had topped the 60-shot qualifying with a 599 total from the 600 available and retained their monopoly of the lead in the eight-man final.

Moldoveanu, who was always last to fire as he used most of the 75-second shot time in the final, led through the first five rounds before a costly 9.9 in the sixth allowed the Italian to claim the lead.

It was then Campriani’s time to make a mistake as he fired consecutive scores in the nines from the eighth round as Moldoveanu struck four scores of 10.3 or better to seal victory.