Jin wins men's 50m pistol gold in shooting

South Korea's Jin Jong-oh poses with his gold medal during the victory ceremony for the men's 10m air pistol event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korean Jin Jong-oh produced a stunning display to overturn a huge deficit on compatriot Choi Young-rae and retain the men’s 50 meter pistol title on Sunday for his second gold of the Games.

Jin finished with a score of 662.0 to take the title ahead of Choi on 661.5, with Zhiwei Wang of China third on 658.6.

Jin had begun the final seven points behind Choi but a magnificent display helped him close the gap and pile the pressure on Choi, who crumbled at the end.

Choi held a 3.3 lead over Jin with four rounds left of the 10-shot final but his failure to score above 9.4 with his remaining efforts evaporated that lead as Jin, who won the men’s 10m pistol on the opening day of the Olympics, upped his game.

Jin, trailing by 1.6 before the final shot where shooters aim for a maximum score of 10.9, closed with a 10.2 as the world number 55 Choi produced a disappointing 8.1.

After wiping his brow, Jin pumped his fist to the crowd before giving the smiling Choi a hug.

Having finished top of the 60-shot qualifying session where competitors aim for the 50 millimeter highest scoring ring, Choi looked set to claim an unlikely gold.

His nearest rival Wang and Serbian Andrija Zlatic fell away as the Korean held a lead of 6.6 after four rounds before his meltdown cost him victory.