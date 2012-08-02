FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shooting: Briton Wilson wins men's double trap gold
August 2, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Shooting: Briton Wilson wins men's double trap gold

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

Britain's Peter Robert Russell Wilson checks his shotgun during the men's double trap shooting qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

LONDON (Reuters) - British sharp-shooter Peter Wilson overcame blustery conditions to win the men’s double trap Olympic title on Thursday.

The world record holder shot 188 out of 200 to win gold ahead of Sweden’s Hakan Dahlby in second on 186 at the Royal Artillery Barracks in south east London.

Kuwait’s Fehaid Aldeehani and Russia’s Vasily Mosin will shoot off for bronze after both finished on 185.

The Briton, coached by 2004 Athens gold medalist Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammad bin Hasher Al Maktoum, was roared on by a capacity crowd at the outdoor range which had been drenched by a heavy rain storm before the final.

The tall 25-year-old from Dorchester fell to his knees and looked close to tears after sealing victory.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Ed Osmond

