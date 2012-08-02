Briton Wilson wins double trap gold

Britain's Peter Robert Russell Wilson checks his shotgun during the men's double trap shooting qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

LONDON (Reuters) - British sharp-shooter Peter Wilson overcame blustery conditions to win the men’s double trap Olympic title on Thursday.

The world record holder shot 188 out of 200 to win gold ahead of Sweden’s Hakan Dahlby in second on 186 in front of a capacity crowd at the Royal Artillery Barracks in south east London.

Russia’s Vasily Mosin took bronze after a shootoff with Kuwait’s Fehaid Aldeehani as both finished on 185.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster for me from start to finish,” Wilson told the BBC

“What a feeling. What a rush.”

Wilson had looked assured in taking a three point lead into the final after topping qualifying with a score of 143 out of 150.

He never lost his lead throughout the 50-shot final, where he was cheered loudly by the partisan crowd everytime he brought pink smoke from the orange clays.

However, Wilson missed both clays in the 21st round of the final as Dahlby, who hit 49 of 50 targets, closed but the Briton hung on and finished in style by hitting the final two clays.