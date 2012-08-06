Shooting: Campriani wins 50m three position

Italy's Niccolo Campriani removes his jersey after shooting from the standing position in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian Niccolo Campriani thrashed the field to win the men’s 50 meter three position rifle shooting event at the London Games on Monday as American Matthew Emmons endured another Olympic nightmare.

Campriani finished with a total of 1278.5 ahead of Kim Jong-hyun of South Korea in second on 1272.5 and Emmons third on 1271.3.

The Italian puffed out his cheeks after he completed his 10th and final shot of the final before raising his hands into the air at the Royal Artillery Barracks.

It was the Italian’s second medal of the Games after he won silver in the men’s 10m air rifle.

He took an eight-point lead after qualifying where competitors shoot 40 times in a kneeling, prone and standing position.

Campriani never looked like losing his lead as he peppered the 10.4 millimeter highest scoring ring to demonstrate why he is world number one with an Olympic record score.

He could afford to close out with scores of 9.7 and then 9 out of a 10.9 maximum to win by six points.

The battle for silver proved far more exciting with Kim overtaking Emmons on the final shot after the American shot a woeful 7.6 with the Korean’s 10.4 giving him second.

The last shot by Emmons was reminiscent of his disastrous finale at the Beijing Games where he shot a 4.4 when leading to lose out on a medal.

That followed his 2004 Athens Games meltdown where he hit a target in the adjoining lane when set to clinch gold.