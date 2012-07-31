FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Hancock wins men's skeet gold
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 31, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

American Hancock wins men's skeet gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vincent Hancock of the U.S. walk during the men's skeet qualification round at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON (Reuters) - American Vincent Hancock won the men’s skeet shooting Olympic gold medal on Tuesday.

Hancock retained the title he won in Beijing with a score of 148 out of 150, ahead of Denmark’s Anders Golding on 146.

Qatar’s Nasser al Attiya took bronze in a shootoff.

Hancock shot all 25 clays in the final at an overcast royal artillery barracks in front of a capacity crowd on the outdoor range.

It was the second skeet gold of the London Games for the United States after Kim Rhodes took the women’s title.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.