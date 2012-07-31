American Hancock wins men's skeet gold

Vincent Hancock of the U.S. walk during the men's skeet qualification round at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON (Reuters) - American Vincent Hancock won the men’s skeet shooting Olympic gold medal on Tuesday.

Hancock retained the title he won in Beijing with a score of 148 out of 150, ahead of Denmark’s Anders Golding on 146.

Qatar’s Nasser al Attiya took bronze in a shootoff.

Hancock shot all 25 clays in the final at an overcast royal artillery barracks in front of a capacity crowd on the outdoor range.

It was the second skeet gold of the London Games for the United States after Kim Rhodes took the women’s title.