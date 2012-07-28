China's Yi Siling won the women's Shooting 10m air rifle overall

LONDON, Jul (Reuters) - China’s Yi Siling won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s Shooting 10m air rifle at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Yi finished with 502.9 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks in London to claim China’s first gold medal of the games. Poland’s Sylwia Bogacka won the silver with 502.2 points and China’s Yu Dan won the bronze with 501.5 points. China now have two medals at the Games with Poland collecting their first. Results Table

1. Yi Siling (China) 502.9 points 2. Sylwia Bogacka (Poland) 502.2 3. Yu Dan (China) 501.5 4. Katerina Emmons (Czech Republic) 500.3 5. Jamie Gray (U.S.) 499.7 6. Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran) 499.1 7. Sarah Scherer (U.S.) 499.0 8. Daria Vdovina (Russia) 498.5