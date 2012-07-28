FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Yi Siling won the women's Shooting 10m air rifle overall
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

China's Yi Siling won the women's Shooting 10m air rifle overall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jul (Reuters) - China’s Yi Siling won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s Shooting 10m air rifle at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Yi finished with 502.9 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks in London to claim China’s first gold medal of the games. Poland’s Sylwia Bogacka won the silver with 502.2 points and China’s Yu Dan won the bronze with 501.5 points. China now have two medals at the Games with Poland collecting their first. Results Table

1. Yi Siling (China) 502.9 points 2. Sylwia Bogacka (Poland) 502.2 3. Yu Dan (China) 501.5 4. Katerina Emmons (Czech Republic) 500.3 5. Jamie Gray (U.S.) 499.7 6. Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran) 499.1 7. Sarah Scherer (U.S.) 499.0 8. Daria Vdovina (Russia) 498.5

Editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.