China's Yi Siling smiles after winning the women's 10m air rifle final competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in southeast London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Yi Siling won the first gold medal of the London Olympics on Saturday when she triumphed in the women’s 10 meter air rifle shooting competition.

Poland’s Sylwia Bogacka took silver and China’s Yu Dan bronze.