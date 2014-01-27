FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ski jumping-Morgenstern included in Austria delegation
January 27, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Ski jumping-Morgenstern included in Austria delegation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austria's Thomas Morgenstern soars through the air during the qualification round of the individual large hill ski jumping World Cup in Engelberg December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

(Reuters) - Triple Olympic ski jumping champion Thomas Morgenstern will take part in the Sochi Winter Games despite crashing heavily earlier this month, the Austrian Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Morgenstern was included in a 130-strong delegation, with Alpine skier Benjamin Raich, who will be taking part in his fourth Winter Games, bearing the flag.

Morgenstern was injured during a training accident at Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, on January 10 after he lost his balance in the air, turned over and landed on his back and head.

The 27-year-old, who won Olympic titles in the individual and team large hill events in Turin in 2006 and a team large hill gold in Vancouver in 2010, left hospital for a rehabilitation clinic and has begun light training.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
