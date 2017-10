Mexico's Oribe Peralta (2nd R) scoring his second goal against Brazil during their men's soccer final gold medal match at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - The men’s soccer final between Brazil and Mexico attracted a crowd of 86,162 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, the highest for any single event at the London Olympics.

The total accumulative attendance for the men and women’s soccer competitions totaled 2,186,930 spectators.