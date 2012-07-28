France beats North Korea 5-0 in women's soccer group G

France's Camille Catala (R) celebrates with Gaetane Thiney and Corine Franco (C) after scoring the fifth goal against North Korea during their women's first round Group G preliminary soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

GLASGOW (Reuters) - France beat North Korea 5-0 at Hampden Park in Glasgow in match 12 of the Olympic women’s Soccer group g at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

The United States leads the Olympic women’s Soccer group g round with 6 points.

France is currently second with 3 points and North Korea is third with 3 points after the most recent match.

Results Table

France 5 North Korea 0 U.S. 3 Colombia 0

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. U.S. 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 2. France 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 3. North Korea 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 4. Colombia 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) U.S. v North Korea (1615) Manchester France v Colombia (1615) Newcastle