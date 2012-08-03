Soccer: U.S. sink New Zealand to reach semis

USA's Alex Morgan (L) and New Zealand's Abby Erceg struggle for possession during their women's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) - Goals in each half from Abby Wambach and Sydney Leroux fired the United States into the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s soccer tournament with a 2-0 win over New Zealand at St.James’ Park on Friday.

The U.S., three-times Olympic champions, will next face the winners of Friday’s match between hosts Britain and Canada.

Wambach put the U.S. ahead in the 27th minute, sliding in at the back post to convert a superb pass from Alex Morgan for her fourth goal in as many games at the tournament.

The U.S. were well in charge of the game but it was not until three minutes from the end that they made sure of victory when substitute Leroux showed her pace and strength, bursting into the area and firing home.