FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain get the ball rolling at Olympic Games
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 25, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Britain get the ball rolling at Olympic Games

Mike Collett

1 Min Read

Britain's Stephanie Houghton (top L) fights for the ball with New Zealand's Amber Hearn (2nd L), New Zealand goalkeeper Jenny Bindon and New Zealand's Abby Erceg (R) during their women's Group E football match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

CARDIFF (Reuters) - Britain kicked off the action at the London 2012 Olympic Games in their group match in the women’s soccer competition against New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.

The Group E game is one of six being staged on Wednesday with the Cameroon-Brazil match following in Cardiff later. Two other games take place in Coventry with two more in Glasgow.

Because the soccer programs for men and women do not fit easily into the tight Olympic schedule, the soccer competition begins before Friday’s opening ceremony.

The men’s soccer tournament starts on Thursday.

Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.