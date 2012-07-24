FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's goalkeeper out of London Olympic Games with injury
#Sports News
July 24, 2012 / 1:59 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's goalkeeper out of London Olympic Games with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil goalkeeper Rafael Cabral prepares to pass the ball against Mexico during the second half of their soccer friendly match in Arlington, Texas June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazil’s goalkeeper Rafael Cabral has been withdrawn from their Olympic Games squad with an injury to his right elbow, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported on Tuesday.

A scan showed the Santos keeper’s elbow was badly bruised during practice on Monday and he would not recover in time to take part in the men’s soccer tournament at the London Games, team doctor Jose Luis Runco said.

Fiorentina’s goalkeeper Neto will replace Cabral in the first team, while 19-year-old Gabrial, from AC Milan, will be the substitute.

Coach Mano Menezes will call up a replacement, the CBF said on their official website (www.cbf.com.br).

Favorites Brazil kick off against Egypt in Group C on Thursday.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

