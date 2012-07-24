Brazil's goalkeeper out of London Games with injury

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazil’s first choice goalkeeper Rafael Cabral has been withdrawn from their Olympic Games soccer squad with an injury to his right elbow, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Tuesday.

A scan showed the 22-year-old’s elbow was badly bruised during practice on Monday and he would not recover in time to take part in the men’s soccer tournament at the London Games, team doctor Jose Luis Runco said.

Coach Mano Menezes has promoted 23-year-old Neto as first choice and Gabriel, 19, will be the reserve, CBF media officer Rodrigo Paiva said. Renan Ribeiro has been put on standby.

“I’ll always be ready. For he who prepares well and is focused there can be no room for doubts,” Neto, a Fiorentina reserve who has played two Serie A matches and none for the national team, told reporters.

Neto said the squad were upset about Rafael’s injury but there was no time to feel sorry for him.

“The competition is almost upon us and is about to start, we can’t spend much time feeling sorry ... We’ve got to get over it, lift our heads and seek that gold medal for Rafael,” he said.

Favorites Brazil are looking for their first men’s soccer gold medal and kick off against Egypt in Group C on Friday. They also meet Belarus and New Zealand.