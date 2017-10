Switzerland's Michel Morganella is seen during their men's Group B soccer match against Gabon at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella was expelled from the London Olympics on Monday for sending a racist message on Twitter after his team’s defeat by South Korea, the Swiss team said.

“He discriminated, insulted and violated the dignity of the South Korean football team and the South Korean people,” Swiss team chief Gian Gilli told reporters.