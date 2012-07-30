FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No security concern over lost Wembley keys: police
July 30, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

No security concern over lost Wembley keys: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's supporters watch their men's preliminary first round Group A soccer match against UAE at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Wembley Stadium in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Police lost a set of keys at Wembley Stadium last week but there are no security concerns in relation to the London Olympic soccer venue, officials said on Monday.

“On the morning of Tuesday, 24 July officers on the Olympic policing operation at Wembley Stadium reported that internal security keys, being used by them as part of searches, were missing,” Scotland Yard said in a statement.

“Officers attended the venue to assist in a search for the missing items but nothing was found. There is absolutely no security concern in relation to the stadium as measures were taken immediately to secure all key areas of the venue.”

Hosts Britain beat the United Arab Emirates 3-1 at Wembley on Sunday to go top of Group A with four points from two matches.

Wales midfielder Ryan Giggs, at 38 years and 243 days, became the oldest man to appear in the Olympic soccer competition and marked the occasion by grabbing the first goal.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer

