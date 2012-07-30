FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss team launch probe over player's Twitter message
July 30, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss team launch probe over player's Twitter message

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

Switzerland's Michel Morganella is seen during their men's Group B soccer match against Gabon at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella is being investigated for sending an allegedly racist message on Twitter after their London Olympics group defeat by South Korea, a Swiss team official said on Monday.

“We are investigating this case and we will hold a news conference at 1700 (1600GMT) today,” team spokesman Christof Kaufmann told Reuters.

The alleged message has since been deleted from the player’s account but pictures of it ran in several Swiss media.

The 23-year-old Swiss international could face expulsion from the Games.

Social media comments have already claimed one victim after Greek triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was thrown off the Olympic team following a racist comment on her account regarding Africans living in Greece.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
