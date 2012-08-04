Belmonte, mum on cloud nine with second silver

Spain's Mireia Belmonte Garcia poses with her silver medal during the women's 800m freestyle victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish swimmer Mireia Belmonte Garcia planned to celebrate her first Olympic medal by doing a parachute jump. After winning a second, her mother is ready to jump out of a plane with her.

Belmonte took a surprise silver in the 800 meters freestyle on Friday, coming home well behind 15-year-old American sensation Katie Ledecky but ahead of Beijing champion and home favorite Rebecca Adlington.

Belmonte also picked up a silver in the 200 butterfly and accounts for two of Spain’s three medals at the London Games.

“I never thought I could get one medal here, not even talking about two,” she told a news conference on Saturday.

“Just to reach the final having beaten the Spanish record was a blessing.”

Now comes the unusual celebration.

“My mother said she will do the parachute with me,” she beamed.

Belmonte also had a slightly bizarre way of consoling Adlington after beating her to second.

“Both medals are the same for me. I had to try a little harder in the second race because it’s longer but I tried hard to beat Rebecca, she was the favorite with the crowd’s support,” she said.

“After the medal ceremony I told her I liked her nails.”

Garcia’s rise at the Games in two very different events has the media speculating what she could achieve in the future. However, the 21-year-old wanted to enjoy some quality time with her family before thinking about training again.

”My coach says I don’t have limits, but it’s difficult for me to believe that,“ she added. ”Right now I just want to rest because it’s been a hard year for me.

“Now I want to enjoy a little bit of a normal life, with normal people. When I get back to training I will think about the (2013) world championships in Barcelona.”