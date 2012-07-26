FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Alshammar in race to be fit: doctor
July 26, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Sweden's Alshammar in race to be fit: doctor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - World swimming champion Therese Alshammar risks missing the London Olympics after suffering a trapped nerve in her neck, according to the Swedish team doctor.

“If you have pain from a nerve and can’t get rid of that pain, then you can’t complete the rotation in your swimming, and you can’t swim,” Rene Tour told a press conference on Thursday.

”She is receiving treatment to reduce the swelling around the nerve and our physios are working full time.

“We are taking it one day at a time,” he said, adding that Alshammar’s condition was improving.

The 34-year-old Alshammar won the 50 meters freestyle at last year’s world swimming championships in Shanghai and is still ranked inside the top eight in the world this year for the event.

Alshammar who also won two silver and one bronze medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, has until next week to regain full fitness with the 100 freestyle heats not until August 1 while the 50 freestyle heats are on August3.

The swimming programme runs from July 28 until August 4.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

